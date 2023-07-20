Uncommon wins Not on the High Street just in time for peak Barbiecore

Not on the High Street has appointed Uncommon Experience Studio after a pitch that was managed directly by the client – and the agency’s first work is an inexpensive but impactful campaign that jumps on the Barbie bandwagon.

It seems like the whole world is washed in pink this week as we reach peak Barbiecore and the movie, which cost $145m to make, is predicted to make $110 million at US cinemas alone in its opening weekend. The film’s star Margot Robbie is also its producer along with her husband Tom Ackerley, and together they made the smart move to keep Barbie’s owner Mattel on board with the film, firing up the toy company’s huge branding machine in the process.

In Brazil, Burger King’s Barbie Land burger (below) has a pink sauce that has earned it the name “Pepto Bismol burger” and been a big social media hit. Also on the menu are a pink shake, a pink doughnut and plain old “Ken fries”.

Not on the High Street, an online small business marketplace, has by contrast taken the unofficial route, with a campaign around a “Pink Friday sale” which just happens to coincide with the Barbie movie’s global release date.

Emilie Mouquot, VP marketing, said: “Uncommon Experience Studio thrilled our whole team with their provocative thinking and full funnel approach. We are very excited to see this new collaboration support the evolution of our brand proposition and customer experience with our founding principles at its heart.”

Ben Golik, creative partner, Uncommon Experience Studio, said: “There’s so much untapped potential in Not On The High St’s platform for small businesses — a community of diverse makers that we cannot wait to rep and grow. The team is up for big new things and we are excited to run at it.”