Top Google director is new head of equality champion WACL

Google’s senior director brand & reputation marketing taken over as President of WACL (Women’s Advertising Club of London as was – although that sounds a bit Dorothy Sayers these days), the body working to accelerate gender equality in the advertising and communications industry.

She succeeds Quiet Storm’s Rania Robinson (both below, Patel right) WACL’s 50% CEO campaign is pushing to have half the chief executive roles in the industry filled by women by 2045. Currently 30% of CEO roles in advertising and communications businesses are held by women. The campaign kicked off earlier this year with the launch of the 50% CEO Playbook.

Patel says: “It is a privilege to take on the role of Chair in WACL’s 100th year, and I am proud to lead it into its next century. There has never been a more exciting time for the industry and women, and while we have witnessed significant progress over the past 100 years, there is still so much to do. WACL members are the very best and most senior women in our industry, and I believe there is no better group of women to make change and lead the way for future generations.”

Robinson says: “Nishma is the perfect leader to advance our modernisation of WACL. She has shown through her personal values, proven track record and hugely impressive achievements in her role at Google that she perfectly aligns with the WACL mission. Nishma will usher in an inspiring new era for WACL as it enters its second century.”