The Gate debuts for AA with motoring disasters

The AA sprung as surprise when it appointed MSQ’s The Gate to its creative account in a head to head with New Commercial Arts, the only time NCA has lost out in such a contest.

So there’s quite a lot rising on The Gate’s debut for client and agency.

They’ve gone to town in this version anyway although the episodic structure is obviously designed for cut-downs.

A litany of motoring disasters is probably a safe way to go and some are tolerably amusing (creatives everywhere must be scratching their heads now they’re required to be funny again.)

MAA creative scale: 6.