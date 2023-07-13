TfL doubles down on controversial green push in new VCCP campaign

London Mayor Sadiq Khan is getting a lot of push back on the expansion of the capital’s Ulez (ultra-low emission) zone which, if you have the wrong sort of car, means you have to pay £12.50 a day to drive it.

His answer to all the people and businesses who can’t afford to replace their vehicles? It’s a new ad campaign by VCCP to promote public transport and its own journey to a greener service.

Miranda Leedham, head of customer marketing & behaviour change at TfL said: “We know customers want to know how we’re improving services and taking bold steps to be London’s strong, green heartbeat – getting people around the city quickly and sustainably. The Purpose campaign is a great way to help more of those travelling in London choose public transport.”

Simon Learman, creative director at VCCP said: “We all want to live in a brighter, greener London. Given the future of our city is inextricably linked to the incredible services that TfL provides, this campaign literally shines a light on how those services are transforming. These improvements will transform our city, how we travel and make all our journeys brighter.”

You can’t argue with the “Every journey matters” message, although there is going to be pain along the way.

MAA creative scale: 5