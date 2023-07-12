AdvertisersAgenciesCreativeNews
Tesco hits another winner with ‘Food love stories’
Tesco’s ‘Food Love stories’ from BBH boldly go where others fear to tread – its depiction of muslims for example was attacked by some groups who are never actually satisfied – and here it goes again, this time with two recently separated parents whose child wants a barbecue.
At first I thought the problem was they couldn’t afford it. Anyway, Tesco to the rescue.
Tesco chief customer officer Alessandra Bellini says: “Each Tesco ‘Food love stories’ focuses on people coming together over good food. Our latest campaign follows recently separated parents preparing a delicious and convenient BBQ meal together for their daughter.”
Voiceover’s well-judged, could easily have overdone it.
MAA creative scale: 7.