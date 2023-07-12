Tesco hits another winner with ‘Food love stories’

Tesco’s ‘Food Love stories’ from BBH boldly go where others fear to tread – its depiction of muslims for example was attacked by some groups who are never actually satisfied – and here it goes again, this time with two recently separated parents whose child wants a barbecue.

At first I thought the problem was they couldn’t afford it. Anyway, Tesco to the rescue.

Tesco chief customer officer Alessandra Bellini says: “Each Tesco ‘Food love stories’ focuses on people coming together over good food. Our latest campaign follows recently separated parents preparing a delicious and convenient BBQ meal together for their daughter.”

Voiceover’s well-judged, could easily have overdone it.

MAA creative scale: 7.