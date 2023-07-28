St Luke’s wins Abbott Lyon jewellery

Bespoke jewellery company Abbott Lyon has appointed St Luke’s as its lead creative agency. Abbott Lyon was recently named in the Sunday Times’ list of the 100 fastest growing companies in the UK.

Abbott Lyon was set up by entrepreneurs Jezz and Nick Skelton in 2014. It specialises in premium, personalised jewellery and has grown through its collaborations with influencers including Stacey Solomon, Saffron Barker, Gemma Owen and Olivia Atwood.

The brand has recently introduced personalised bags and watches and is scaling its presence in the US.

The first piece of work will be idents for the Influencer Olivia Attwood’s ‘Getting Filthy Rich’ – a documentary about selling sex online.

Abbott Lyon brand director Andrew Roscoe says: “St Luke’s has a track record of creating compelling and distinctive brand worlds. We’re thrilled to have them on board to help take Abbott Lyon to the next level.”

St Luke’s MD Ed Palmer says: “Abbott Lyon is experiencing consistent double digit growth year after year, thanks to a brilliant team and a compelling proposition. We are thrilled to be on the ride with them, and help propel the brand even further forward.”