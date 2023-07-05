St Luke’s delivers for Ocado

UK grocery delivery firm Ocado is still valued at nearly £5bn even though it never seems to make much money from delivering groceries. People are interested in its technology and there ‘s never a shortage of partners, M&S has replaced Waitrose.

There are currently rumours that Amazon (recently hailed as the world’s biggest advertiser by Ad Age on $16bn) might bid.

Agency St Luke’s usually produces something diverting for Ocado and its latest effort doesn’t disappoint. In fact it’s quite cheeky if you look closely.

And a sonic identity that works.

MAA creative scale: 8.