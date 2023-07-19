ScienceMagic wins global brief for $4bn perfume brand Creed

Luxury perfume house Creed has named ScienceMagic as its global agency of record for brand strategy and US and UK AOR agency for communications following a competitive pitch.

ScienceMagic will now partner with the perfume house to develop a new global strategy for new and existing customers.

Founded by James Henry Creed in 1760, the House of Creed began life as a tailor in Mayfair, London. Over the last 260 years it has become one of the world’s leading niche perfume houses and was bought by LVMH rival Kering for nearly $4bn in June.

The win follows ScienceMagic’s appointment as Brompton’s global strategic and creative agency of record earlier this year.

Creed CMO Giles Gordon says: “We were impressed by ScienceMagic’s strategic and creative approach, as well as their borderless way of working, which enables them to deliver across markets. They are the perfect partner to help us elevate the Creed brand and create a step-change for our business.”

ScienceMagic co-founder Julietta Dexter says: “We are delighted to be working with a brand that is so steeped in history, with so much potential to become an even bigger part of the cultural conversation. We look forward to working with Creed to develop a global strategy that will deliver against their ambitions.”