Savills moves to adam&eveDDB and Bountiful Cow

Adam&eveDDB and media agency Bountiful Cow have been appointed by upscale real estate agent Savills as lead creative and media agencies for its global residential business.

A&E executive chair Tammy Einav says: “Savills is a leading brand in the property sector with ambitious growth plans. We’re thrilled to welcome them to our home and play a part in driving their marketing transformation.”

Adam Foley, CEO of Bountiful Cow, says: “Savills already has an unrivalled reputation as one of the world’s leading property advisors. We are looking forward to working together to achieve our shared ambition.”

Saville head of brand an d marketing Victoria Bennett says: We are delighted to have adam&eveDDB and Bountiful Cow on board to help accelerate our marketing transformation agenda. At the heart of that agenda is a focus on being more client-centric, more data-driven and more commercial and strategic in our approach to driving business growth.”