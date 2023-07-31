Rolls-Royce Spectre drives through a hype cloud of its own making

Rolls-Royce (owned by BMW these days of course) has launched its all-electric Spectre, all £330K of it (that’s probably without extras.)

Mind you, when any Europe-built EV still costs un unfeasible fortune, that’s probably good value. These mighty machines maybe even work.

From Rankin Creative, so nicely shot as you’d expect.

But oh the words…”In the unwritten pages of history I have found my name.” And there’s much more, what are these German car companies on (Audi is another repeat offender.)

Does anyone up in Crewe remember that rather famous ad David Ogilvy wrote sometime in the last century for R-R? And clock how understatement works for such a flash car?

Clearly not.

MAA creative scale: 5.