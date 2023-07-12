Ogilvy wins Jameson globally

Ogilvy has been appointed as Jameson Irish Whiskey’s new global creative agency. The Pernod Ricard brand appointed the WPP shop after a pitch managed by R3.

Jameson is ranked in the top four global whiskey brands and leads the Irish whiskey category with a 67% market share. The account moves from TBWA.

Irish Distiller global marketing director Brendan Buckley says: “It’s an exciting time for the Jameson brand as we seek to take the world’s most loved and shared Irish whiskey to the next level through breakthrough creativity and brand storytelling. Creatively and strategically, Ogilvy impressed the team over the course of a rigorous pitch process, pairing a global outlook with local cultural relevance in our key markets, and we’re very excited to begin working together.

“I would also like to sincerely thank TBWA globally, and most recently TBWA Dublin, for their valued creative contribution to the Jameson brand over many years.”

Ogilvy Advertising global CEO Antonis Kocheilas says: “We are triple delighted and twice as proud for having the opportunity to work for an iconic brand like Jameson and help make it the world’s most shared spirit. During the pitch process our team fell in love with this amazing brand and was able to demonstrate the impact borderless creativity can help it have in culture. The best is yet to come.”

Ogilvy has been the best performer among WPP’s big creative networks recently. It won Network of the Year at the recent Cannes Lions festival.