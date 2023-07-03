Ocean Outdoor brings Wimbledon Experience to Out of Home with Vodafone

0 Shares Share

Selected tennis highlights will be shown in 13 UK cities.

Ocean Outdoor will present live action from Wimbledon across its UK network of digital screens and host two experiential tennis themed spaces in partnership with The All England Lawn Tennis Club and Vodafone.

The two-week activation includes the return of the flagship Wimbledon Experience W12, which is presented in association with Westfield London and the All England Club’s Official Partners.

Open daily from Monday, July 3 to Sunday, July 16, tennis fans will be able to watch matches from The Championships live on a large screen located in Westfield Square.

Presented for the second year in association with Vodafone, Official Connectivity Partner of The Championships, the W12 activation includes table tennis, a giant Vodafone racket seat embedded in a living wall for a uniquely Vodafone and Wimbledon photo opportunity, and a photo booth where members of the public can create an animated GIF to show their support for their favourite player on Ocean’s two large advertising screens in the square.

By sharing a message of support and tagging @VodafoneUK across Facebook, Instagram and Twitter alongside #FeelTheConnection, they will automatically be entered into a draw to win tickets to The Championships in 2024.

Melanie Lalou, head of Westfield Rise UK, says: “We are delighted to welcome the return of the Wimbledon W12 experience to Westfield London’s largest outdoor event space, Westfield Square. The collaborative fusion of Ocean Outdoor’s state-of-the-art digital screen and Westfield London’s immersive event space allows us to bring this memorable brand moment to life to engage and entertain diverse audiences. This activation serves as a testament to our dedication to creating captivating events that flawlessly blend entertainment and sports.”

Marking an extension to its successful six-year partnership with the All England Club, Ocean is also hosting a new Wimbledon Experience for fans to watch the matches live from the riverside at Battersea Power Station in association with Vodafone.

Kevin Henry, Ocean Outdoor head of content and sponsorship, says: “Both tennis experiences allow Wimbledon partners to connect directly with families and tennis fans in two of London’s best entertainment and leisure spaces. Where better to soak up the atmosphere of the best Championships in the world.”

Open daily, the Battersea Power Station Wimbledon Experience is located in Power Station Park and incorporates sampling days with Wimbledon Official Partners Polo Ralph Lauren (Official Outfitter) and Sipsmith (Official Gin) over the Finals weekend.

Across its wider network, Ocean will carry selected highlights from The Championships on 46 large format full motion screens in 13 UK cities from Monday, July 3 to Sunday, July 16.

The loop will include 60 seconds of Wimbledon content including a live scoreboard provided by Official Information Technology Partner IBM, bespoke creative and 20 second daily match highlights throughout the duration of the event.