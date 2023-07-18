Ocean Outdoor brings Space Invaders world playground to Europe

TAITO and Google unite gamers with new AR game.

To celebrate 45 years since the original game’s release, the iconic Space Invaders return to conquer the Earth, this time from a whole new dimension while turning the real world into a playground.

Powered by Google’s ARCore and Geospatial API, SPACE INVADERS: World Defense launches on Tuesday, July 18 in cities across the world.

Ocean Outdoor brings the fight to Europe using its large format digital screens in nine cities as portals to trigger AR battles in Amsterdam (Leidseplein), Copenhagen (Field’s shopping mall), Glasgow (St Enoch), Helsinki (Redi shopping centre), London (Canary Wharf and Westfield London), Leeds (Trinity Mall), Newcastle (Eldon Square) Oslo (Bus Terminal) and Stockholm (Sergel Hub).

Created by Ocean Studio, the artwork features 3D Space Invaders using Ocean’s DeepScreen® technique that travel through portals to float in front of the screens.

Using the ARCore Geospatial API and the Streetscape Geometry API, TAITO’s game is an interactive experience combining AR and 3D gameplay that adapts to players’ locations, nearby landmarks, time and weather.

To defend their cities, players simply download the mobile game for Android or iOS using a QR code on Ocean screens. As the Earth’s top pilots they must then use their spaceship’s advanced technology to travel between dimensions and defend the planet from the Invaders.

Google Labs global head of creative innovation Matthieu Lorrain says: “With SPACE INVADERS: World Defense, we’re evolving a 45-year-old legend for a new era. This game transforms your world into a fun-filled playground, fusing beloved nostalgia with groundbreaking technology, powered by Google’s Geospatial API. Get ready for an epic experience, right in your neighbourhood.”

Ocean Labs managing director Catherine Morgan says: “TAITO’s modern revival of its 70s arcade classic delivers a unique immersive experience, connecting multi-generations of players in New York, across Europe and Japan. Our streets and skylines are its new dimension, making Ocean’s DOOH screens the ideal portals to connect the physical and digital worlds.”