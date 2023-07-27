Ocean Outdoor and Team GB mark one year countdown to Paris 2024 Olympics

Search begins for five Mini Mascots

Ocean Outdoor and Team GB are marking the one year countdown to the Paris 2024 Olympics with an Out of Home campaign which begins the inaugural search for Mini Mascots to join the elite team.

The campaign, which forms part of Ocean’s official partnership with Team GB, breaks on July 26 until August 9 on large and small format digital outdoor screens in 11 UK cities.

The creative features four inspirational Team GB role models – swimmer Adam Peaty, sprinter Imani-Lara Lansiquot, diver Tom Daly and synchronised swimmer Kate Shortman – together with a call to action and QR code which takes people directly to Team GB’s Mini Mascots nomination page.

Adults have until October to nominate their children, aged five to 11, to be selected as an official mascot. Shortlisted applicants will be asked why they’d love to be chosen as a Mini Mascot. Five mascots will be selected in November 2023 and will subsequently be given the chance to take part in several exclusive opportunities and moments in the run up to Paris 2024.

Carly Hodgson, Team GB head of marketing, says: “We’re thrilled to offer children across the nation the chance to be an official Mini Mascot for Team GB. For the first time ever, we’re offering kids the chance to be front and centre alongside the team as they prepare for the Games, in a role that we know can be hugely exciting and inspiring.

“It’s incredibly easy to apply for the opportunity and we’d love to see as many people as possible giving kids the chance to be a part of this amazing experience.”

As Team GB’s official media partner, Ocean will be a key content and broadcast channel during Paris 2024, showcasing live action, incredible medal moments and bringing fans on the streets of Britain closer to the action.

Next year, Ocean will build and manage three official Olympics fan zones, hosted by Ocean Labs in partnership with Edinburgh St James, Spinningfields in Manchester and Battersea Power Station, London.

Open daily for the duration of the Olympics, the fan zones offer visitors a combination of sports activities, competitions, interactive experiences, prize redemptions and appearances by medal winning athletes.

Ocean head of content and sponsorship Kevin Henry says: “Ocean screens are the perfect medium to engage parents, families, sports fans and would be Mini Mascots with the spirit of the Olympics and Team GB.

“Next year we will extend our experiential fan zones from London to two other UK cities, bringing audiences even closer to all the sporting action as it unfolds in Paris.”

Ocean also has an official out of home media partnership with ParalympicsGB and will present their one year to go countdown campaign on August 28.

Ocean is the only UK media owner to hold long term partnerships with all three organisations recognised by the International Olympic Committee (IOC), having signed an official partnership with Special Olympics GB last year.

Highlights from the Special Olympics World Games in Berlin were recently carried across Ocean screens and a special fan viewing zone was hosted at Westfield London sponsored by Toyota (GB).