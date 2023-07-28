Now and December19 win IAB brand-building drive

Creative agency Now and media agency December19 have been appointed by the Internet Advertising Bureau (IAB UK) to produce a campaign to shift perceptions of digital advertising.

This will build on research, insight and creative strategy work from Walnut Unlimited, part of the Unlimited group, which helped to define the brief.

Now and December19 will begin work immediately on a new campaign for the industry body to run later this year targeting marketers across the country and at all levels. While investment in digital advertising continues to grow, IAB UK wants to build the brand of digital advertising and maximise the satisfaction marketers feel when they run digital ads.

IAB UK head of marketing Tom Stevens says: “Advertisers are increasingly embracing digital’s brand-building capabilities, but we know a sense of unease remains. We can’t wait to work with Now and December19 to remind advertisers of the joy of digital.”

Now CEO Louise Hayward says: “We are delighted to have been appointed by the IAB, to work in partnership to celebrate the incredible power of digital communications. And what a treat to be able to advertise your own industry for once.”

December19 MD David Lucy says: “We’re excited to announce our partnership with the IAB and support their mission in building a sustainable future for digital advertising. To be appointed by a media industry body is a great compliment for any agency.”