New Commercial Arts adds C&C’s Orchard Pig

New Commercial Arts, the agency co-founded by adam&eve alumni James Murphy and David Golding with CCO Ian Heartfield and CX whizz Rob Curran, has hits its stride with a vengeance in 2023, winning the £70m Sainsbury’s account, replacing Halifax with Nationwide and picking up other creative opportunities in Battersea Dogs & Cats Home and C&C’s Magners Irish Cider.

Now it’s added to its C&C portfolio with another cider brand Orchard Pig. The new campaign includes OOH, social, display advertising and a number of podcasts.

C&C brand marketing director Ben Turner says: “New Commercial Arts brilliantly understood the unique proposition of our brand and how we could effectively bring this to life and tell the story of Orchard Pig: A Rare Breed. We can’t wait to unleash our pig across the UK, it is as individual as our cider.”