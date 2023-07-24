Musk’s new ‘X’ rating for Twitter

We don’t think this is one of that well-known humorist Elon Musk’s jokes (you never know) but sometime today Twitter might become X, if Elon can find a version of said that suits him and it.

That, at least, is the latest message from planet Elon.

Musk said yesterday: “Soon we shall bid adieu to the twitter brand and, gradually, all the birds. If a good enough X logo is posted tonight, we’ll make live worldwide tomorrow.”

As of 9.27 GMT Twitter is still tweeting. If Musk changes it to X will tweeting be abandoned for X-ing?

Fact check: Musk paid $44bn for Twitter.