Messi sets scene for Women’s World Cup in new W+K Budweiser spot

Is it a bit dodgy for Budweiser to use a man to promote its sponsorship of the Women’s World Cup? Not when that man is Lionel Messi, who captained Argentina to victory in the men’s World Cup last year.

In this spot by Wieden + Kennedy Messi has respectfully swapped his football kit for casual clothes. He asks “Who will be next?” as he contemplates handing over the baton to the 2023 winners, to be decided at the final on 20th August at the Sydney Olympic Stadium.

It’s a bit incongruous to see Messi drinking beer and surrounded by Budweiser shipping containers, but there’s no getting away from the fact that his involvement here gives the women’s tournament extra gravitas.

At least we can be certain that the beer will be on sale in Australia and New Zealand, unlike the last-minute alcohol ban at the Qatar tournament.

W+K’s line “Greatness is hers to take” is all very heavy and momentous, but it’s done with a light touch, and the interaction with an on-screen women’s match is creates the perfect finish.

MAA creative scale: 8