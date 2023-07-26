McCann’s MRM wins Durex

McCann Worldgroup’s MRM has won brand duties for Reckitt’s Durex in Europe and the US. This moves from VaynerMedia. Havas has also handled above the line advertising for Durex in the UK.

McCann London handles Reckitt’s Nurofen and Dettol, MRM New York works on Durex in the US.

MRM UK CEO Rikke Wichmann-Bruun says: “We are so thrilled to have this amazing opportunity to work with such an iconic brand. Our partnership with Durex is born out of our client-centric approach.

“Our starting point is always the client’s business objective, around which we build an agency-agnostic, bespoke, integrated, agile agency and client team, seamlessly collaborating with other agency partners.”