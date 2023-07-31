M&C Saatchi and Goodstuff win mortgage help task

Mortgage rates are now a problem across the UK, about to become an even bigger one if the Bank of England raises interest rates yet again this week.

M&C Saatchi, still to go-to agency for anything institutional, and media agency Goodstuff have been appointed by UK Finance, the trade body for banking and finance, to raise awareness of help available to customers with problems. Banks and others are happy to raise rates, less happy to be criticised for repossessions and the like.

Giles Mason, director campaigns UK Finance, says: “Supporting customers is a core objective for our members, and in the current economic climate, it’s important to raise awareness of the help borrowers can get if they’re worried about making their mortgage repayments. Through this campaign we are encouraging mortgage customers to reach out to their lender early on to get the support they need.”

M&C business director Clare Richardson says: “Lenders have responded to interest rate pressures with real support for customers in need. The campaign will deliver this message at pace and scale to people who are concerned and make a real, meaningful difference.”