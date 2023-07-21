MAA Ad of the Week: Nike’s epic for Women’s World Cup

The Women’s World Cup is becoming a marketing and advertising phenomenon as broadcasters have finally woken up to its impact.

Women’s football is becoming more important in the overall game too – it might be the only element Saudi Arabia doesn’t try to buy.

The least it deserves, then, is an epic from Nike and Wieden+Kennedy, now part of the fabric of men’s World Cups. This agreeably chaotic effort – a fan falls asleep for 24 years – has echoes of Nike’s famous ‘Write the Future’ from 2010, the one where Wayne Rooney ends up as a groundsman living in a caravan.

Football, like advertising needs more fun. Maybe the gals are providing it