MAA Ad of the Week: Mother for KFC

Mother always seems to get its clients on the telly, even though it genuflects in all the right places to modern meejah.

Here’s another fine example with TikTok influencer GK Barry, getting confused about the branding for KFC’s new Teriyaki burger.

Mother has put on piles of new biz recently although it sometimes misses out on real biggies like Sainsbury’s and British Gas.

Odd, given that, among its many skills, it makes hard-pressed media budgets go further too.