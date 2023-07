MAA Ad of the Week: Coors ‘bears’ from Havas

When does CGI become A1?

The CGI/AI on this from Coors and Havas is pretty impeccable as our partygoers embark on three extremely lifelike bears.

The rest is the usual “wholesome in the mountains” stuff from Coors but the bears have it.

Directed by by DIARMID for Untold Studios which created the CGI.