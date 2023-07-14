MAA Ad of the Week: Adidas for Women’s World Cup

The FIFA Women’s World Cup is almost upon us and it’s proving a bonanza for agencies as advertisers fall over themselves to show how inclusive they are.

One problem for them is that most immediately recognisable footballers are blokes, so what do you do? Especially when, as with Adidas, you’ve a whole team of aforementioned (and expensive) blokes on the payroll.

TBWA London mixes up the Carla kickaballs with some high profile Carlos’ here (Messi, Beckham) plus actress Jenna Ortega, all in 30 seconds.

Back of the net Carla.