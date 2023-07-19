Jelly Babies and Wine Gums under attack in new campaign by VCCP

Battle scenes are not what you’d generally associate with fruity sweets, but VCCP is aiming arrows, spears and swords at Maynards Basset’s Wine Gums and Jelly Babies for a new OOH campaign.

The idea is to “set the juice loose,” and the combatants, fittingly, are a series of non-threatening figurines. VCCP is reviving an old line for the brands and giving it a new twist.

Amy Lawson, senior brand manager, Mondel?z International, said: “We are thrilled to bring a joyful twist to our ‘Set the Juice Loose’ campaign this year with the ambition to put the delicious taste of our sweets at the heart of this creative and bring a smile to those who will see it.”

David Masterman, deputy ECD at VCCP London, said: “In our increasingly complicated world, what a joy it is to make some properly simple, smile-in-the-mind, posters.”

MAA creative scale: 7