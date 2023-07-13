Is Apple’s iPhone running out of road?

Apple won a Film Grand Prix at Cannes for its winningly simple R.I.P. Leon (Leon was an undead lizard) and now, after years of mini-movies to plug cameras, it’s back to simplicity again with ‘Battery for Miles,’ plugging the iPhone 14 Plus er, battery.

As ever it’s well nigh impeccable but does venture the question: are the mobile giants running out of things to say?

The iPhone and its consequent apps are the main reason why Apple is a trillion dollar company, indeed they really have changed the world (which you might regret, of course, as you reluctantly stash away the 114th useless app.)

Is it high noon for such gadgets? Elsewhere, are folding phones working for Apple’s rivals?

MAA creative scale: 7.