House 337 raids Octagon for new dedicated sports practice

Creative agency House 337 is launching a new sports practice with three former Octagon execs in key positions.

ECD Josh Green, executive strategy director Henry Nash and new business and marketing director Lauren Estwick (all below) are joining from the IPG-owned sports specialist, reporting to House 337 group CEO Phil Fearnley. House 337 already has the England & Wales Cricket Board as a client.

ECD Green (above right) says: “House 337 is built on the foundations of purpose. Sport has an unrivalled ability to change the world. If it can unite countries and reform laws, it certainly can help build brands and businesses. Our ambition is to harness the power of sport to Make Better – for our people, for our clients, and for society.”

Green and Nash have worked together for eight years at Octagon and sister agency FRUKT. In this period the agency expanded from 50 to over 250 employees and was named Sports Industry Agency of the Year.

House 337 CEO Fearnley says: “At House 337, we’ve rewritten the rules of sports marketing with campaigns like ‘Long Live the Prince’ for the Kiyan Prince Foundation and the Gold Lion-winning “He’s Coming Home” campaign for Women’s Aid in 2023.

“With the introduction of our new sports arm, we aim to consistently create work that resonates in culture. Combining our unique blend of brand expertise, specialised sports insight and desire to deliver positive impact, we will empower clients to connect with audiences on a deeper level.”