Great Pitch Company signs agency vet Sasha Orr

Business development consultancy The Great Pitch Company has hired Sasha Orr as its lead consultant in the UK.

Working with founder and CEO Marcus Brown, Orr will head up key client accounts in the UK and will be responsible for the company’s continued expansion across the EMEA region.

Orr (left) has led global, regional and local multi-channel business and business development for Saatchi & Saatchi/Publicis, Ogilvy/WPP and Albion (Digital) across the UK, North America, Australia/NZ, Asia, Europe and Eastern Europe, LATAM and the Middle East.

Orr says: “I’m delighted to be joining Marcus and the fantastic team at The Great Pitch Company to drive profitable business growth for our clients across the communications industry.”

Founder and CEO brown says: “Sasha is one of our industry’s gems and we’re over the moon to have her insight and experience as part of our fast-growing team. Her international perspective, achieved at independent and network agencies is unrivalled. She brings a sophisticated knowledge of business development across both existing and new clients.”