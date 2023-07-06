Google Pixel and Anomaly ‘Unblur’ photos for Women’s World Cup

The Women’s World Cup is approaching and Google Pixel has a partnership with the English Football Association, hence this new campaign by Anomaly for Pixel’s new “Unblur” photo function.

It features England and Chelsea player Lauren James with a bunch of amateur London football teams, with a soundtrack by Little Simz.

The film itself is as lively and youthful as you’d expect, but it’s the “Unblur” function that is more likely to make you stop and take notice. By all reports, it works pretty well.

MAA creative scale: 6