Giant Allwyn media account heads to Omnicom’s Hearts & Science

New UK National lottery operator Allwyn has been taking its time over agency pitches via Ebiquity but Omnicom’s Hearts & Science has reportedly won its media account, beating incumbent Dentsu’s iProspect, Publicis Groupe’s Zenith and WPP’s EssenceMediacom in a four-way pitch.

The National lottery is one of the UK’s biggest media accounts and Allwyn, which has promised higher returns for charities than long-time incumbent Camelot, can be expected to spend at least £90m annually.

Allwyn’s creative account has been split between Leo Burnett and VCCP, with the latter initially reported to be concentrating on gaming. Andrea Vidler from production house Tag, recently sold to Dentsu, has been named Allwyn CEO.