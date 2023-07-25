EasyJet takes flight with art

EasyJet is making money again – £200m in the last quarter – despite the travails of air traffic, through a combination of fewer flights at higher prices. Another win for customers!

Here’s another perky number from agency VCCP (engaging our readers currently with a Virgin Media goat that resembles one Richard Branson), this time with famous paintings and sculptures coming to life to show the joys of travel. There’s the Mona. Lisa, girl with a pearl earring – it’s quite good fun spotting them all.

And all in 30 seconds.

MAA creative scale: 7.5.