Can the England women’s team seize greatness? Budweiser think so

For an American beer, Budweiser is doing a good job of supporting its football (or should we say soccer) sponsorships with work like “Bring home the Bud” at the Qatar World Cup and the new Messi spot for Australia & New Zealand.

This latest spot tracks the evolution of the England women’s team since the 1980s, capturing the forward momentum of the sport, the fans, and its star players.

There’s also a partnership with LadBible as well as in-store promotions, prizes, and branded bucket hats at Asda.

Adrien Mahieu, European commercial VP at AB InBev, said: “A crucial part of Budweiser’s brand DNA is the determination to seize greatness, and so this campaign celebrates this incredible team’s achievements and brings fans closer to them than ever before. Budweiser will inspire the whole nation to come out in support for England, and we can’t wait to see what this tournament brings.”

The ad is by Havas agency BETC. It will be interesting to see if, now that the French group has bought a majority stake in Uncommon, its other agencies will feel the need to up their game creatively. Uncommon’s Nils Leonard and Havas London’s Vicki Maguire worked closely together at Grey, so their new sibling rivalry could be interesting.

MAA creative scale: 6.5