Campaign inters print edition after 60 years

Campaign is canning its quarterly print editions, bringing to a close a 60-year period when the weekly set the standard for design in B2B print media.

You can see why: it must have been expensive to produce and much of it, as print, out of date before it landed on the doormat (doubt that many newsagents sold it at £20, not that there are many newsagents these days.)

Still it was a good-looking beast (the original design was by Swiss designer Roland Schenk, with a pizazz reflected in some of the journalism that drove the stuffed shirts of adland to apoplexy and, in the very early says, embarrassed ITV by revealing it was showing more ads than it was supposed to (nothing much changes..)

R.I.P.