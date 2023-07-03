Bollores mark Vincent’s retirement in style

0 Shares Share

Vincent Bolloré has officially stepped down from his Vivendi media empire (including Havas) but he’s still making waves in France, he’s allegedly behind changes at Le Journal du Dimanche as he’s suspected of plotting a right-wing Murdoch-style French bully pulpit.

Son Yannick is now officially in charge and he, dad and what looks very much like another Bolloré appeared in Breton national costume at a special occasion earlier this year to honour Vincent on his “retirement.” “Working with a genius is always wonderful,” Yannick told the Financial Times.

Don’t think it was Father’s Day….