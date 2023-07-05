Asda’s new taste platform vanishes into the ether

UK supermarket group Asda finds itself uncomfortably in the headlines as consumers, politicians and the media focus on such companies’ contribution to the cost of living crisis, mostly to say they’re making too much money. In Asda’s case most notably from fuel sales where it has increased its margins. Asda is now owned by the Issa brothers and private equity and has plans to combine its petrol stations network with the supermarket chain.

Timely then for Asda to go for a brand refresh through agency Havas with ‘that’s More Like It,’ a series of films comparing its food products to luxury retailer in blind tests.

Except the video, which seemed pretty convincing, has mysteriously disappeared.

https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=IEi6huKbSeg

Oh dear, has one of the posh shops complained? It never rains but it….