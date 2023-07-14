Adidas ups the ante in Women’s World cup spot by TBWA London

World Cup football encourages advertisers to bring out their A-game, and Adidas has tapped into joyful mood that seamlessly mixes up the glamourous side of the game with the supermarket checkout.

TBWA London’s spot features players old and new, male and female, alongside actors known and unknown. Plus there are subtle references to things like shirt numbers and match balls to keep the football cognoscenti interested.

It’s the kind of colourful, enjoyable ad that viewers might actually watch, with a retro 90s breatbeak soundtrack that lifts the mood.

And it all happens in just 30 seconds – a format that Cannes judges were keen to reward this year.

MAA creative scale: 8