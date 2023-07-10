$100m budget on offer for winner of Publicis’ ‘Working with cancer’ brief

Publicis Worldwide won a Cannes Grand Prix for its “Working with cancer” initiative to end workplace stigma around the disease, and is now launching a new drive to keep up the campaign’s momentum.

The agency group is challenging creatives around the world to reach the same high standards for the next campaign to build the “Working with cancer” initiative around the world – and offering a mighty $100m multi-media budget to go with it.

The “Big C global Brief” invites the entire industry – and anyone else who wants to have a go – to create a campaign to launch on World Cancer Day 2024 (Sunday 4th February).

Judging will be led by senior creative and strategy leads across the five holding companies including: Susan Credle (global chair & global chief creative officer, FCB), Chaka Sobhani (global CCO of Leo Burnett), Luiz Sanches (CCO of BBDO NA), Judy John (global CCO of Edelman) and Debbi Vandeven (global CCO of VMLY&R).

The submission deadline is Friday, September 15. Judging will take place throughout October, with the winner announced at the end of that month. The winners will also receive a delegate pass to attend Cannes Lions 2024 from the Festival.

Details are available via the entry platform link at the campaign’s website.