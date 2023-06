Wonderhood goes in to bat for nation’s embattled fish fryers

It’s National Fish and Chip Day today (at last a day that’s worth noting) but the nation’s noble fish fryers are under pressure, like the good old English pub, from soaring prices.

Sarsons vinegar is the condiment of choice for most and agency Wonderhood studios is drumming up support with, among other things, a diverting wrap for freesheet Metro.

There’s lots of other stuff running for a month including an energetic PR campaign by Wonderhood’s W Communications.