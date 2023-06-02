What’s in a name tweak? Carmaker JLR hopes it’s a luxury ‘house of brands’

0 Shares Share

Stuffy Jaguar Land Rover (left) is morphing into JLR – a supposed ‘house of brands’ synonymous with luxury (below.) JLR is playing catch-up with EVs and ditching Jag saloons, although it can’t make enough Range Rovers – whatever powers them and however much they cost.

Whether or not Defender is better than Land Rover Defender we wait to see. Elegantly understated corporate IDs are one thing. It’s better though if your cars work. Times columnist Giles Coren’s various accounts of his non-performing £65,000 Jaguar iPace are hardly the best advertisement.

Why didn’t they just give him a (working) new one?