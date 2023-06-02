Don't Miss

What’s in a name tweak? Carmaker JLR hopes it’s a luxury ‘house of brands’

Posted by: Stephen Foster in Advertisers, Creative, Finance, Media, News, Social Media 11 hours ago 0

Stuffy Jaguar Land Rover (left) is morphing into JLR – a supposed ‘house of brands’ synonymous with luxury (below.) JLR is playing catch-up with EVs and ditching Jag saloons, although it can’t make enough Range Rovers – whatever powers them and however much they cost.

Whether or not Defender is better than Land Rover Defender we wait to see. Elegantly understated corporate IDs are one thing. It’s better though if your cars work. Times columnist Giles Coren’s various accounts of his non-performing £65,000 Jaguar iPace are hardly the best advertisement.

Why didn’t they just give him a (working) new one?

About Stephen Foster

Stephen is a former editor of Marketing Week and London Evening Standard advertising columnist. He wrote City Republic for Brand Republic and is a partner in communications consultancy The Editorial Partnership.

