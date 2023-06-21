TMW Unlimited and the Trussell Trust help food banks support their local communities

0 Shares Share

Campaign was a winner in Ocean Outdoor’s annual digital creative competition

With the support of TMW Unlimited (part of UNLIMITED), the Trussell Trust has launched Put It On Your List, a dynamic out-of-home campaign that alerts shoppers to the real-time needs of food banks in their area.

The increased price of food is placing acute pressure on food banks who are having to purchase more food than in previous years as donations are not keeping up with levels of need. While donations to food banks in the Trussell Trust network increased by 18% last year, they distributed 37% more emergency food parcels than the previous year meaning there was still a shortfall in stock. As a result, food banks had to purchase 124% more food than in the previous year to meet the increased need.

The Put It On Your List campaign aims to not only increase donation levels to food banks but also let people know the items that are needed most by the food banks in their local area.

Created by TMW Unlimited, Put It On Your List is a contextually relevant, geo-targeted digital out of home campaign that notifies local shoppers exactly what items are most needed by their nearest food bank.

The campaign enables the Trussell Trust to highlight which food items are urgently needed in specific areas, then features them on Ocean’s large format digital screens. The creative prompts shoppers to add those items to their shopping list and drop them off at supermarket collection points, or simply scan a QR code to make a direct donation to their local food bank.

The interactive campaign was made possible by winning first prize in the charity category of Ocean Outdoor’s 2022 Digital Creative Competition, which came with a prize of £100,000 free media. It rolls out across DOOH screens in Newcastle, Manchester, Leeds and Bournemouth for two weeks until June 30.

Lynda Battarbee, director of operations at the Trussell Trust, said: “The food banks in our network are seeing unprecedented levels of need. While we are grateful for every donation people make, there are certain items food banks run out of far more frequently than others. This campaign is a great way to remind people of the ever-changing needs of our food banks and will help people to engage more effectively with what’s happening in their own local community.”

Brian Brady, creative director, TMW Unlimited, added: “We’ve become so used to the presence of food banks that it’s easy to forget just how essential and ongoing those services are. We wanted to connect that need with local populations in a way that informs and surprises them into action. Digital OOH is a great way to tap into urgency and local pride, empowering people to solve real needs as they arise.”

Ocean Outdoor UK CEO Phil Hall said: “This winning campaign tackles an important issue, using the presence, power and reach of out of home to connect with audiences and help solve an immediate and very real problem. This is a superb example of how data and technology can be brought together, in this case to help people facing hunger and those most affected by the cost of living crisis.”

