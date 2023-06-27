Skittles brightens up capital for Pride Month

0 Shares Share

Brands are still weighing into Pride Month despite some recent controversies and Mars’ Skittles is partnering with Gay Times, Queer Britain and Getty Images to launch a lively new outdoor exhibition in London – ‘Queer Joy’ featuring work by up and coming LGBTQ+ photographers.

Skittles senior brand manager Ryan Pardo-Roques says: “Skittles have been on a journey with our work and allyship (sic) of the LGBTQ+ community for almost a decade. The impact and growth of this activity would not have been possible without our amazing partners whose counsel and insight into the community has helped us remain authentic and use our brand platform for good and action.

“As we enter Pride month, we’re bound to see brands use this moment to speak to the LGBTQ+ community but it’s important to ensure this is backed by credible partnerships, action and extends all year round.”

MAA creative scale: 8.