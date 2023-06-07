Sid Lee believes in miracles with Chinese tech brand Oppo

0 Shares Share

It’s the UEFA Champions League Final this Saturday, when Manchester City play Inter Milan in Istanbul. Sid Lee and Chinese consumer electronics company Oppo are marking the event with a global campaign featuring Brazilian footballer Ricardo Kaka.

Kaka also played a Champions League final in Istanbul back in 2005, when his team AC Milan were beaten by Liverpool, thanks to a legendary last-minute goal.

The match is known in some quarters as “The Miracle in Istanbul,” and in this film Kaka (who went on to win the tournament a couple of years later) charitably reminds us that miracles don’t just happen, they are the product of hard work, professionalism and expertise.

Stephen Hall, CEO, Sid Lee London, said: “Over the years, the UEFA Champions League has produced many miraculous moments of footballing drama. It’s been a pleasure working with OPPO to bring some of these moments to life through such a wonderfully crafted campaign.”

Olivella Liu, global brand director, Oppo, said: “This campaign brilliantly reflects Oppo’s ‘Inspiration Ahead’ brand positioning. We are delighted to showcase our UCL partnership through such powerful and authentic storytelling.”

It’s a clear message and the “miracle montage” is good viewing.

MAA creative scale: 6