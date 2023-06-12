Ogilvy takes winning Wimbledon route for Vodafone

0 Shares Share

Wimbledon has moved on a bit from the days of strawberries, Pimm’s and Cliff Richard warbling in the rain. Vodafone is its “Official Connectivity Partner” (does that mean mobile?) and agency Ogilvy has launched #FeelTheConnection featuring Wimbledon Gentlemen’s (very Wimbledon) Wheelchair Champions Alfie Hewett and Gordon Reid.

Lots of boxes ticked there then.

Vodafone head of brand Maria Koutsoudakis says: “At Vodafone we understand how the power of connection can improve lives and our partnership with Wimbledon has given us the opportunity to tell a meaningful story that brings this to life. For two incredible champions who wake up every day in the pursuit of excellence, the ability to always be able to connect with their families was a story worth telling.”

They seem like nice lads (unlike some of their non-disabled peers, perhaps.) And Ogilvy does a good job – which it mostly does these days.

MAA creative scale: 7.