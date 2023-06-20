Ocean Outdoor and Toyota (GB) roll out Special Olympics World Games coverage

0 Shares Share

Special Olympics GB fan zone opens at Westfield London.

As more than 80 British athletes assemble in Berlin for the Special Olympics World Games, Ocean Outdoor and Toyota (GB) are presenting edited highlights and live coverage of the action as it happens.

More than 7,000 athletes with intellectual disabilities are taking part in the world’s biggest inclusive sporting event of 2023, competing in 26 sports supported by 3,000 coaches and 20,000 volunteers.

The DOOH campaign forms part of Ocean’s official partnership with Special Olympics GB. Toyota (GB) is the organisation’s Official Mobility Partner.

From June 18 to June 26, Ocean is carrying highlights packages and medal winning moments from the Special Olympics World Games across 21 large format screens in 10 cities including Liverpool, Manchester, Birmingham, Leeds, Derby, Glasgow, Southampton, Nottingham and Newcastle and Westfield Stratford City in London.

The centrepiece of the out of home activation is a Special Olympics GB Fan Zone at Westfield London (above) where visitors and fans can sit and watch the Games as they happen over the nine days of the competition. Coverage is presented in association with ESPN and the viewing zone is sponsored by Toyota (GB).

Located in Westfield Square, the fan zone opened on June 17 with the spectacular Opening Ceremony and Parade of Athletes screened live, followed by daily coverage of the athletics, swimming and powerlifting competitions.

Ocean Outdoor head of content and partnerships Kevin Henry says: “The Special Olympics World Games will be a colourful, inspirational international festival. We hope our campaign and our partnership with Special Olympics GB and Toyota (GB) will achieve greater recognition for people with intellectual disabilities and their participation in society.”

Colin Dyer, chief executive of Special Olympics GB, says: “This fantastic support from Ocean Outdoor and Toyota (GB) in providing digital screen content and the Westfield London Fan Park will substantially enhance the profile of our competing athletes during the Special Olympics World Games. However, more importantly, it makes more people aware of our work to increase sporting opportunities that can transform the lives of people with intellectual disabilities.”

Special Olympics GB is a non-profit organisation and the largest provider of year-round sports coaching and athletic competition in summer and winter sports for children and adults with intellectual disabilities. Special Olympics GB currently has 95 all ability, inclusive sports clubs covering 27 sports across England, Scotland and Wales and reaches more than 6,500 athletes.