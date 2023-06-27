Now North America boss Kelley joins Dentsu exodus

0 Shares Share

Some departures were expected at Dentsu following the exit of popular international boss Wendy Clark but it’s becoming quite an exodus.

Dentsu is also in the process of reducing its 150 or so operating brands into six main ones, leading to further upheaval.

Now North America chief Jacki Kelley is returning to one of her former employers Interpublic in the newly-created post of chief client and chief business officer.

Kelley (above) says: “IPG is where I learned the importance of ‘work you love, with people you love’ – a beautiful statement coined by The Martin Agency’s late and amazing Mike Hughes.

“Our industry is the ultimate team sport, and I am excited to return to the field with IPG’s dynamic leaders and strong agency brands.

“I look forward to partnering again with Philippe (Krakowsky, CEO), who remains one of the most strategic and thoughtful leaders – someone who consistently pushes the boundaries of innovation and progress to drive growth for IPG’s clients and people.”

Kelley will be replaced at Dentsu by Merkle boss Komasinski. Merkle is Dentsu’s big CRM agency.

Other notable post-Clark departures include Dentsu Creative CCO Fred Levron, signed with much fanfare from IPG’s FCB, and global strategy signing Alex Hesz who decided to stay with DDB.

North America accounts for about 27% of Dentsu’s global business.