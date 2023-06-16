Now New Commercial Arts wins Magners

0 Shares Share

Veritable new business machine New Commercial Arts has won Magners. Magners, traditionally a summer brand, handled the review internally.

Ben Turner, brand marketing director of cider at owner C&C, says: “Summer is synonymous with cider, and our new positioning and campaign from NCA celebrates this and the different forms this can take. Everyone loves a bit of outdoor space, and our campaign seeks to put Magners at the heart of this.”

NCA MD Hannah White says: “We’re thrilled to be working with Magners and launching our first work to celebrate the iconic combination that is cider and gardens.”

In just three years NCA has won business from Sainsbury’s, Nationwide, Moneysupermarket.com and Nando’s plus a number of smaller accounts.