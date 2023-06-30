Next 15 wins four-agency four-year BBC deal

0 Shares Share

Four Next 15 brands have won a four-year contract to join the BBC’s new Digital Design Services Framework following a competitive tender. The four brands – Beyond, Brandwidth, House 337 and Transform UK – will now work on UX, design, branding and content services.

Particular priorities will be the BBC’s design systems, service design and employee experience.

Next 15 group client MD Rob Carter says: “We are absolutely delighted to have won a place on the BBC’s Digital Design Services Framework. Our consortium’s unique multidisciplinary model and extensive digital design expertise will help drive the BBC’s ongoing digital transformation journey.

“We see this partnership as both an exciting opportunity to develop great work together, and a privilege to be part of the development of this amazing institution.”

Quoted Next 15 now has over 4000 people operating in 15 countries