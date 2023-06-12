MSQ aims for global growth with One Equity Partners deal

0 Shares Share

Leading international private equity firm One Equity Partners (OEP) has bought creative and technology group MSQ Partners. OEP will become the leading shareholder, with MSQ’s senior management and existing private equity investor LDC reinvesting as minority partners.

The deal will allow MSQ to continue its growth strategy with a focus on the USA and Europe MSQ has more than doubled its revenues over the past four years to £125m with EBITDA (earnings before tax, interest and depreciation) growing from £6m to £20m.

MSQ agencies include agencies include Brave Spark, Elmwood, Freemavens, Smarts PR, MBAstack (CRM), Stein IAS (B2B marketing), The Gate and Walk-In Media.

MSQ now employs 1200 across America, Asia and Europe. New clients include Booking,com, The AA, Zalando, Vitality, CFA Institute, Reckitt and Akzo Nobel.

MSQ CEO Peter Reid (above) says: “It’s been a highly successful four years at MSQ and there is huge potential and ambition to do more to build on our capabilities and footprint to enhance existing client relationships, attract new business and retain, develop and grow our team.

“The structure of the deal and the players involved will give us access to greater resources to extend our global offering, invest in talent, technology and services and position ourselves as the leading next generation partner for the world’s leading and most ambitious brands through the continued successful integration of insight, data, technology and creative.

OEP senior managing director Jörg Zirener says: “MSQ’s business model and strategy provides a fantastic platform for future growth and we look forward to working with the excellent team there in accelerating the vision of creating a leading international digital, tech and creative group.

“With our experience and successful track record in buy-and-build transactions as well as our international set-up, we feel that we are well positioned to help management of MSQ to develop the company into one of the leading global digital agencies.”