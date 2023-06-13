Don't Miss

McDonald’s and Burger King in AI face-off: but who is the real winner?

Posted by: Emma Hall in Advertisers, Agencies, Creative, News 1 day ago

In Brazil, McDonald’s new OOH campaign asked ChatGPT “What is the most iconic burger in the world?” The answer, of course, was McDonald’s. Burger King responded with an ad that asks the question “Which one is the biggest?” No prizes for guessing it’s the Whopper.

While McDonald’s and Burger King might be pleased with their own answers, both ads make pretty grim reading in the light of a global health and obesity crisis. The Big Mac is proud to be synonymous with fast food, while the Whopper’s best asset is its generous size.

What’s also striking about these ads is the clear answer that AI gives to each question, demonstrating just how deeply the sales pitches for these two fast food brands have permeated every corner of the web. No hint of the humour or creativity that both brands have been so good at over the years.

About Emma Hall

Emma Hall is a journalist and editorial consultant and is the former Europe Editor of Ad Age, where she covered European marketing advertising, digital and media stories. She has written for newspapers including the Financial Times, The Guardian, The Times and the Telegraph, and was previously a section editor at Campaign. Emma started her career in New York as a researcher for a biography of Keith Richards.

  1. Geoff
    June 14, 2023 at 10:10 am

    Notable that neither company asked ChatGPT what the best burger is…

