McCann London’s Laurence Thomson: my Top Tips for Cannes

Top Tips for Cannes



CALM, The Last Photo: A powerful narrative that exposes how the world we project is so often unlike the reality. Sometimes the most impactful ideas are the most simple, and this is one of them.

Heinz, The Heinzjack: This Where’s Wally-esq meets I’m Spartacus campaign is charming and brave, made me laugh out loud and is a very clever use of media which brought many smiles to many faces. I’d put money on this taking home an award in Outdoor and/or Sponsorship.

Mojo Supermarket, Girls Who Code: An innovative idea to get young, aspiring female coders interested in a gaming career which has been recently refreshed for Gen Z and will no doubt lead to tangible change.

Laurence Thomson is joint CCO at McCann London.